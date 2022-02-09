NO, IT'S INDOCTRINATION AND YES THAT MAKES YOU EVIL 😈

It always comes down to a class system; self proclaimed elites and then everyone else below them.

What the elites love is power and what they hate is competition.

Their biggest obstacle has and always will be, "FREE WILL".

With adults they use bribery, blackmail and force which becomes problematic long term as it always succeeds in instigating rebellion.

But if they can get em' young, before they know who they are and where they belong, well then, they can mold their young minds and shape their value structure to serve their own ends.

If they can get em' young enough they can even radicalize and weaponize them and then send them back to their community to destroy or convert their neighbors.

Every tyrant in recent history has employed this strategy, don't take my word for it, I encourage you to research it yourself.