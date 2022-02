China’s New Digital Currency is a Trojan Horse - EpochTV

#China’s new digital currency is a trojan horse “disguised as a payment mechanism,” says Erik Bethel, a global finance professional who served as the U.S. representative to the World Bank.

“There are a lot of ways that the Chinese government could use this as an instrument of surveillance, tying it to their #SocialCredit score, and ultimately keeping an authoritarian regime alive, in effect, forever.”