Convince Your Parents to Get You a Cat

It can be intimidating to ask your parents for permission to get a cat.

You may be concerned that your parents will be angry or say "No," but if you do some research, you may get a "Yes" answer.

Read up on cats so you know how to care for them, and then ask in a calm, friendly manner.

Don't be disheartened if you receive a "No" for the time being.

Your parents might need some time to think about it.

If you accept their response maturely, they may change their mind later.