Macron Points to Failed , Minsk Agreements , as Path to Ending Ukraine Crisis.
Al Jazeera reports that French President Emmanuel Macron suggests the 2015 Minsk Agreement could provide a blueprint for solving the Ukraine crisis.
.
Al Jazeera reports that French President Emmanuel Macron suggests the 2015 Minsk Agreement could provide a blueprint for solving the Ukraine crisis.
.
On February 9, Macron met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and suggested that the Minsk II agreement was the , "only path on which peace can be built.".
On February 9, Macron met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and suggested that the Minsk II agreement was the , "only path on which peace can be built.".
However, Al Jazeera points out that the deal, similar to the first Minsk agreement, was never fully implemented.
.
The deal was meant to end a conflict that began when Russia-backed separatists took control of several territories following Russia's 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula.
.
The deal was meant to end a conflict that began when Russia-backed separatists took control of several territories following Russia's 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula.
.
In September of 2014, the Ukraine government agreed to a 12-point ceasefire deal with the separatists.
.
However, violations were made by both sides and the agreement quickly broke down.
.
In February of 2015, the Minsk II 13-point agreement was reached but never fully implemented.
.
On February 8, Macron said that envoys from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin to continue negotiations.
.
On February 8, Macron said that envoys from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin to continue negotiations.
.
The so-called "Normandy Format" talks will take place on February 10.
.
Al Jazeera reports that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold further discussions on February 17 to work on implementing a peace deal.