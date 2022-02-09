Macron Points to Failed Minsk Agreements as Path to Ending Ukraine Crisis

Al Jazeera reports that French President Emmanuel Macron suggests the 2015 Minsk Agreement could provide a blueprint for solving the Ukraine crisis.

On February 9, Macron met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and suggested that the Minsk II agreement was the , "only path on which peace can be built.".

However, Al Jazeera points out that the deal, similar to the first Minsk agreement, was never fully implemented.

The deal was meant to end a conflict that began when Russia-backed separatists took control of several territories following Russia's 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula.

In September of 2014, the Ukraine government agreed to a 12-point ceasefire deal with the separatists.

However, violations were made by both sides and the agreement quickly broke down.

In February of 2015, the Minsk II 13-point agreement was reached but never fully implemented.

On February 8, Macron said that envoys from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin to continue negotiations.

The so-called "Normandy Format" talks will take place on February 10.

Al Jazeera reports that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold further discussions on February 17 to work on implementing a peace deal.