Kurt Zouma fined £250,000 and axed from West Ham squad after being filmed kicking his pet cat

Kurt Zouma has been fined £250,000 and axed from the West Ham squad after a video emerged of him kicking and slapping one of his pet cats.
Kurt Zouma has been fined £250,000 and axed from the West Ham squad after a video emerged of him kicking and slapping one of his pet cats.
The chair of the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust has criticised the decision to play Kurt Zouma in Tuesday’s match against..
Kurt Zouma's two pet cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA following the video of the attack from the West Ham defender