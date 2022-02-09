Kurt Zouma ‘shouldn’t have been on the pitch’, says trust

The chair of the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust has criticised the decision to play Kurt Zouma in Tuesday’s match against Watford, after the defender was filmed kicking and slapping his pet cat.

Sue Watson said: “West Ham is a family club … I think last night there was a bit of a break in that and things were prioritised that really shouldn’t have been and Kurt Zouma should not have been on the pitch.” Report by Buseld.

