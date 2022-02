Sadiq Khan calls for 'cultural change' in Met Police

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has challenged Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick to achieve a "cultural change" within the force that willl "get rid of officers who may be racist, sexists, misogynistic and homophobic." He also urged her to "restore trust" in the police service.

Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn