Tom Holland Talks F1, Lando Norris & Lewis Hamilton

With the release of Uncharted imminent, Melissa Nathoo asks Tom Holland if we could see him and F1's Lando Norris playing video games on Twitch together.

And Tom talks about how inspired he is by Lewis Hamilton.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn