The beauty of blue fire ijen crater

The beauty of the Blue Fire of Mount Ijen Banyuwangi, Ijen Crater is a crater lake that has a turquoise color which is located on the peak of Mount Ijen at an altitude of 2,443 meters above sea level.

The 5,466 hectare crater is blessed with blue fire which is the main attraction for tourists.

To reach it, the climbers must conquer the winding incline in the area in the cold air temperature.

Blue fire is the result of the reaction of natural gas that meets oxygen at a certain temperature.

This blue color comes from the high temperature in the crater.

Ijen Crater with a depth of 200 meters is one of the two locations in the world that has a blue fire phenomenon besides Iceland.