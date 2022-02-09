Five in Ten 2/9/22: Ukraine Denies Claims of Imminent Russian Invasion

The government of Ukraine is trying to cool heated rhetoric coming from the White House and U.S. media claiming that Russia could invade at any minute.
The questions the media should be asking are who wants war in Eastern Europe and why?
Watch VideoFrench President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he would not further..
Watch VideoThe U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia..