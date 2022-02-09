Did Boris' Savile Slur Incite a Riot?

Boris Johnson still refuses to apologise for suggesting that the leader of the opposition was to blame for Jimmy Savile escaping justice.

During PMQs, he dodged a call for him to recognise that his words caused a mob of anti-vax protesters to surround Keir Starmer in the street.

Calls for an apology have also come from his own MPs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from his boss’s comments.

Report by Braybrooks.

