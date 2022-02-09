Congress Moves Closer to Barring Lawmakers From Trading on Stock Market

CNBC reports Democratic leaders have decided to move forward in drafting legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks.

Under the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House Administration Committee is currently drafting the legislation.

According to CNBC, the legislation will receive a vote before the November midterm elections.

When you’re elected, you’re here to serve the people, not the elite, and [a stock trading ban] I think is a step forward, , Senator Steve Daines, (R), Montana, via CNBC.

... an important step forward, to restore the faith and trust of the American people in this institution.

A move to support a ban on stock trading for members of Congress is a dramatic shift for Pelosi, .

After years of rejecting the idea of implementing limits on how lawmakers can invest.

Congressional leaders have long said a ban on stock market trading would make it harder to recruit qualified candidates to run for office.

Meanwhile, associates of members of Congress have become quite wealthy by playing the stock market, including those affiliated with Pelosi.

A recent survey conducted by conservative advocacy group the Convention of States Action, .

Found 76% of voters thought lawmakers and their families had an "unfair advantage" trading on the stock market.

Merely 5% of voters surveyed approved of lawmakers trading stocks.

According to data from Business Insider, last year, 54 members of Congress violated the 2012 STOCK Act, legislation designed to prevent insider trading