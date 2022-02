The Kuhner Report 02/09/2022 [FULL SHOW] Freedom Convoy: Protests against medical dictatorship spreading like wildfire

Freedom Convoy Update: Ambassador Bridge blocked by protesters against medical dictatorship.

The protests are spreading like a wildfire.

Canadian truckers are inspiring millions of people all around the world to fight against restrictions.

Meanwhile, leftist-globalist mob is trying to suppress people's aspiration to return to normal life.