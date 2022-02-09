Harley-Davidson Is Making A Comeback! Posts Beat-and-Raise Quarter | HOG Stock

Harley-Davidson (HOG) is making some noise today after the motorcycle maker posted an impressive beat-and-raise Q4 report that was fueled by a robust recovery in its critical North American market.
Another event to look forward to is Harley-Davidson's spin-off of its LiveWire electric vehicle, that’s right, a Harley-Davidson EV motorcycle, that spin-off will happen later in 1H22.
The transaction will net nearly $550 mln in proceeds and it will allow Harley-Davidson to still participate in the red-hot EV market since it's retaining a 72% stake in LiveWire.
Overall, Harley-Davidson's future hasn't looked this bright for many years, explaining why the stock is roaring.