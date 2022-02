If You Love America You Just Might Be A Terrorist | Pfizer Earns Over 36 BILLION On Vax | Ep 333

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new terror alert this week, and their first concern listed was a loose description of what they consider domestic terror threats who are sharing "misinformation" online.

Plus, the U.S. Capitol Police are becoming a larger concern as they get newfound power which according to Representative Troy Nehls they may be abusing.

Finally, Drew touches on several other stories, the question of the day and gets to your questions in Booze & Banter.