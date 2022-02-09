There is a God! [Forces Beyond Yourself]

➡️ God is real, and He desires a relationship with us.

Our lives aren’t just about what we physically acquire or accomplish—we live in a spiritual dimension, as well, and learning about God brings spiritual freedom to our lives.

In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson offers foundational truths about God and the reality of His Kingdom.

Just as the Kingdom of God exists, so does an opposing kingdom.

Pastor Allen discusses both, and offers insight on sin, what it does to us, and ways we can distance ourselves from its influence.