'Don't Say Gay' Bill Advances, Biden Tells LGBTQ Kids: 'You Are Loved and Accepted'

CNN reports that on Feb.

8, President Joe Biden weighed in on the recent controversial Florida bill that would censor discussions of sexual orientation in the classroom.

The president told LGBTQ kids he had their back.

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are.

I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protection and safety you deserve.

Biden says the potential bill reflects the GOP's lack of respect for students.

Described by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay Bill," the legislation has reportedly received support from polarizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill states school districts in Florida "may not encourage discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels.".

White House officials say the legislation would be counterproductive for kids who are "already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves.".

But make no mistake -- this is not an isolated action.

Across the country, we're seeing Republican leaders take actions to regulate what students can or cannot read, , Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, via statement.

... what they can or cannot learn, and most troubling, who they can or cannot be.

, Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, via statement