Controversial Interactive Recruiting Tool 'America's Army' Shutting Down After 20 Years

On February 7, the United States Army announced that its free-to-play first-person shooter, 'America's Army: Proving Grounds,' will be taken offline after 20 years.

Polygon reports that the United States Army will shut down the game's online features on May 5.

Polygon reports that the game, which was developed and published by the U.S. Army, was frequently criticized for its tone and purpose since its release in 2002.

The game is currently still available for PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Network and on Steam for Windows PC.

According to Polygon, the shutdown means that users will lose access to the game's Play Online mode and player stat-tracking.

The Army reportedly said that offline features, including a mission editor and private server support, are expected to continue functioning.

Polygon reports that critics called 'America's Army: Proving Grounds' a propaganda tactic that pushed the militarization of American society.

The game was released on July 4, 2002, just one year into the Afghanistan campaign, and right before the United States invaded Iraq.

The game was criticized for trivializing combat and portraying war as a game while America endured the longest conflict in the nation's history.

As of August 2013, over 13 million people had already signed up through the interactive recruiting tool.

At the time, the game's developers told Polygon that the focus of the game was on teamwork and completing objectives, rather than killing enemy combatants.