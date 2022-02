There is a God!

➡️ There is a God, and He can be known!

In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses the reality of God’s existence and offers ways we can seek to know Him better.

God has chosen to reveal Himself to us, but participating in God’s kingdom, requires intentionally choosing to do so.

As we invest in learning about God and His Word, we gain a better understanding of who He is and who He asks us to be.

We also gain clarity on the circumstances facing our world.