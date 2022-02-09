Freedom Convoy 2022

This was closer to the beginning of all this when the East Coast convoy was coming through Woodstock New Brunswick.
I wanted to post this here before this stuff gets censored.
The media is lying, this has Canada’s support!
Helping to show this to as many people as possible. This is RAW footage of the protests and is not cut up and manipulated by big..
Tim Coderre from Canada Unity & Convoy To Ottawa 2022 talks about the mission statement, gives updates from the ground..