Canadian Freedom Convoy Rally Song.
Cette chanson est dédiée à tous les Canadiens.
Gros merci du fond du coeur à Tamara Lich, et ses amis, d'avoir initié le mouvement.
Canadian Freedom Convoy Rally Song.
Cette chanson est dédiée à tous les Canadiens.
Gros merci du fond du coeur à Tamara Lich, et ses amis, d'avoir initié le mouvement.
I have edited three short videos together that sum up Trudeau's week of being MIA here in Canada. From WION TV Gravitas..
Freedom Convoy 2022 brought out the best in Canadians in Ottawa over the weekend, as rally participants took part in a special..