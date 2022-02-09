Dolly Parton Offers Employees Free Tuition and Books To Pursue Higher Education

'Vanity Fair' reports Herschend Enterprises, the operating partner behind many of Dolly Parton's endeavors, .

Announced it will pay for 100% of tuition, books and fees for any host who wishes to further their education.

Employees at the following businesses qualify for the offer:.

Dollywood, Dollywood's Splash Country, Dolly Parton's Stampede, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort, Dollywood Cabins and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

The workplace incentive will be offered through Herschend's pilot program, GROW U, which launches Feb.

24 for all full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests.

The creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our hosts, Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, via 'Vanity Fair'.

One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more.’ This program is created with that very tenet in mind, Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, via 'Vanity Fair'.

We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation’s other tenets: care more, dream more, and be more.

When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place, Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, via 'Vanity Fair'.

This philanthropic endeavor is just the latest in a long line of good deeds Parton is famously known and loved for.