The Weekend Away Movie (2022) - Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri

The Weekend Away Movie (2022) Trailer - Netflix - Plot Synopsis: THE WEEKEND AWAY is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows two best friends on a vacation gone awry.

When one of them goes missing, the other must prove her innocence but her efforts to get to the truth uncover painful secrets.

Directed by Kim Farrant.

Screenplay by Sarah Alderson.

Based on the book: 'The Weekend Away' by Sarah Alderson.

Starring: Leighton Meester “Beth”, Christina Wolfe “Kate”, Ziad Bakri “Zain”, Luke Norris “Rob”