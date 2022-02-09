Biden Administration Remains Cautious About Easing COVID Safety Measures

'The New York Times' reports that the White House has been planning a pandemic exit strategy, .

But a number of governors have already halted their state's mask mandates.

On February 9, New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined a growing number of states by announcing an end to a statewide mask or vaccine mandate.

According to the 'NYT,' the move by Hochul applies pressure on the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update guidelines on masks and other measures.

We are working on that guidance; we are working on following the trends for the moment.

, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, via 'The New York Times'.

Our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high.

So as we work toward that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, via 'The New York Times'.

According to Jeff Zients, the coronavirus response coordinator for the Biden administration, meetings with outside experts are focused on, “steps we should be taking to keep the country moving forward.”.

At a February 9 press conference, Zients said that combating the Omicron surge remains the president's top priority.

However, in January, the president reportedly began signaling that he was looking beyond the pandemic.

While speaking at a news conference, Biden said the country is , “moving toward a time when COVID-19 won’t disrupt our daily life, when COVID-19 won’t be a crisis, but something to protect against.”.

However, the 'NYT' reports the president also said at the time that the U.S. was "not there yet.”