MZTV 639 - 02/11/2021: The Winter of Paul

The end of Paul's last letter tells us that the great apostle had a few clouds hanging over his head.

He was in prison; he was cold; he had forgotten his cloak in Troas; enemies had vexed him daily; all of his friends except one had forsaken him; Trophimus was sick; Timothy was on the brink of giving up; he didn't know where any of his letters were; winter was coming.

The man probably died this way.