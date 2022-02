Heather McDonald LIVE: Onstage Collapse, Skull Fracture Recovery & Tour Update – Ask Dr. Drew

Heather McDonald is an actress, bestselling author, and comedian known for her work on Chelsea Lately and her popular podcast "Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald." Recently she made headlines after she collapsed on stage during her comedy show in Arizona and was treated for a skull fracture.

Heather was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, and joins Ask Dr. Drew LIVE with an update on her recovery and comedy tour.