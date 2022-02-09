On this week's episode of The Fallen State TV, host Jesse Lee Peterson is joined by stand-up comic Courtney Scheuerman.
Don't miss this episode, as they cover a wide variety of today's most important topics!
On this week's episode of The Fallen State TV, host Jesse Lee Peterson is joined by stand-up comic Courtney Scheuerman.
Don't miss this episode, as they cover a wide variety of today's most important topics!
Watch FULL episode HERE: https://rumble.com/vuimrw-stand-up-comic-courtney-scheuerman-joins-jesse-139.html