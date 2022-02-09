Road Trip to Alaska, Part 7, Trip to Homer Spit

In this part, we leave Seward, and head to the other side of the Kenai, to Homer Spit.

Homer Spit is a tiny peninsula that juts out into Kachemak bay.

The weather all week was a mild 60F in mid summer.

This stop was a break for us to spend some down time walking the beaches and visiting the small shops on the spit.

This is another hidden gem, and we highly recommend it.

If you like fishing, they have deep sea charters, or you can catch Salmon off the shore line.

Our next stop is Valdez, one of the best stops on our trip!