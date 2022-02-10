NETFLIX MOVIE"THE POWER OF DOG LEADS OSCAR 2022 NOMINATIONS

The power of dog leads this year academy award contenders,with 12 nominations, ahead of 10 nods for science fiction epic dune.
The power of dog leads this year academy award contenders,with 12 nominations, ahead of 10 nods for science fiction epic dune.
NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get..
After a pandemic year that hobbled movie theaters and saw streaming services make new inroads into Hollywood, the Academy Awards..