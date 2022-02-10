They've made themselves little gods

Everyone must have a frame of reference for morality.

We who believe in the God of the Bible have made Him our frame of reference for our own morality and world view.

But the modern secular humanist has rejected God and so have now made their frame of reference of morality THEMSELVES.

That's why we now see the Cancel culture, the Twitter mobs, celebrities and politicians attempting to shut those down who think or believe differently than themselves.

Those who reject the God of the Bible then make themselves little gods and try to force their own version of morality on the rest of us...