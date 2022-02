Is Stafford a HOFer? Has OBJ proven his doubters wrong? Will OBJ be back with the Rams next year?

#NFL #Rams #OBJ Join the PFR Team as they discuss what a Super Bowl win would mean for Matthew Stafford.

The boys also discuss if OBJ has proven his doubters wrong and where will he play next year?

Will Rams let OBJ or Robert Woods walk?