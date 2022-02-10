What does a Super Bowl win do for Joe Burrow’s legacy? Is he the next TOM BRADY?
What does a Super Bowl win do for Joe Burrow’s legacy? Is he the next TOM BRADY?

#NFL #Bengals #JoeBurrow Join the PFR Team as they discuss what a Super Bowl win would mean for Joe Burrow?

The boys make an argument he could be the next TOM BRADY and if he’s the best QB in the game if he wins the Super Bowl!