What does a Super Bowl win do for Joe Burrow’s legacy? Is he the next TOM BRADY?

#NFL #Bengals #JoeBurrow Join the PFR Team as they discuss what a Super Bowl win would mean for Joe Burrow?
The boys make an argument he could be the next TOM BRADY and if he’s the best QB in the game if he wins the Super Bowl!
#NFL #Bengals #JoeBurrow Join the PFR Team as they discuss what a Super Bowl win would mean for Joe Burrow?
The boys make an argument he could be the next TOM BRADY and if he’s the best QB in the game if he wins the Super Bowl!
A lot of the attention will be on Joe Burrow in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Von Miller called him the real deal,..
Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady won six Super..