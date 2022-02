A SHOT IN THE DARK - What They Don't Want You to Know - DOCUMENTARY

This documentary reports on the truth about Vaccines.

After that, we'll introduce you to Dr. Hooker, who enlists the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist falsely accused of starting the anti-vax movement when he first reported in 1998 that.

They hide videos like these for a reason...they do not want you to know what vaccines are doing to your health and your children's health.