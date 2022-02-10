2022 Oscars Nominees

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards this morning.

Denzel Washington earned his 10th nomination, officially making him the most Oscar-nominated Black actor.

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish each picked up their first nominations for Best Original Song, and husband and wife duo Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz became the sixth married couple to be nominated in acting categories in the same year at the Oscars.

This year's ceremony will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

See the full list of nominees below.