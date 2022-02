Project Prevent: Redefining "Community Violence" & Giving You The Bill To Do It

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to show you how the very government that won't allow for the definition of marriage to be between a man and a woman is more than willing to step up and redefine "community violence," and you'll never guess how they are defining it and how much they are going to spend of your money to implement it.

Project Prevent is the name of this latest scheme by fascists in government and it will effect every one of us.