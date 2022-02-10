Plans to roll out 10M COVID vaccine doses for kids under 5

The United States is ready to roll out millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization.
The United States is ready to roll out millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization.
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Stacey Abrams’ maskless photo scandal, Dr.Leana Wen's sudden reversal..
Fauci (a.k.a the boss of evil/criminal syndicate) seems to be planning to destroy the lives of toddlers with his gene altering clot..