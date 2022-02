Stopping Mandates Isn't Enough. That's Just The Beginning

This whole covid plandemic is all part of Agenda 2030: a one world government; the abolition of nation states; the implementation of digital currency... with one small group of super-rich elites (Big Brother) at the top controlling your every thought, your every move.

This will be a totalitarian dictatorship and it's implementation is already well underway in many countries.

We need to stop this process now before it's too late for humanity.