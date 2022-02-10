FREE DOG TRAINING SERIES – Lesson 1: how to teach your dog to sit and drop
FREE DOG TRAINING SERIES – Lesson 1: how to teach your dog to sit and drop

Our free 6-part dog training series shows how you can teach your puppy or dog to sit, drop, touch, walk on a loose lead, come, wait and other super cool tricks.

SIGN UP FOR THE FULL SERIES: https://www.rspcasa.org.au/free-dog-training-course/