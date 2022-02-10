FREE DOG TRAINING SERIES – Lesson 1: how to teach your dog to sit and drop

Our free 6-part dog training series shows how you can teach your puppy or dog to sit, drop, touch, walk on a loose lead, come, wait and other super cool tricks.
SIGN UP FOR THE FULL SERIES: https://www.rspcasa.org.au/free-dog-training-course/
Our free 6-part dog training series shows how you can teach your puppy or dog to sit, drop, touch, walk on a loose lead, come, wait and other super cool tricks.
In this video we could learn how to make our puppy or dog to sit and drop on cue.
FREE DOG TRAINING- lesson 1: how to teach your dog to sit and drop