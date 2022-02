Canadian Veteran from New Brunswick Speaks Out about his Service and Freedom of Choice | Feb 5 2022

A Canadian Military Veteran drove 11 hours straight from New Brunswick to join the Trucker Convoy in Ottawa on February 5th 2022.

He talks about his service in Afghanistan, fighting for Rights and Freedoms, and the Legacy Media lies.

His personal doctor in NB has refused to serve his child for refusing the jab.

Protests and veterans supporting the convoy continue across Canada.