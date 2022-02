S5E14 | Lawlessness abounds as Jesus said, US celebrate laziness, & 4-letter word changes lives

The CDC is finally getting honest with its lies.

The government gave us a taste of socialism—what do you think?

And, believe it or not, passing gas is new commodity.

Where is the world headed?

It’s a crazy news cycle.

Plus, we are going to talk about a 4-letter word that can change your life.

It’s the value of W-O-R-K.