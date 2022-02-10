Russian skater tests positive for banned drug: media

Russian media reported on Wednesday that 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned drug.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Russian media reported on Wednesday that 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned drug.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Russian superstar figure skater Kamila Valieva has turned up for training as usual at the Beijing Olympics - amid reports the..
The International Olympic Committee delayed the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition on Tuesday over what it said..
Medals for the team figure skating event were scheduled to be awarded Tuesday night, but the ceremony was..