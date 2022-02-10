Your Prolonged Suffering Is Their Healthy Profit Margin

Going to the “doctor” for your health has led us to this path of being dependent upon pharmaceutical drugs, elective surgeries, and now gene-altering injections disguised as vaccines.

We are worshipping the medical-industrial complex at the expense of finding our TRUE HEALTH AND HEALING through our Creator and NATURE.

By worshipping white coats and drugs instead of focusing on truly healing our body’s temples, we have ceded our spirits to allopathic drugs that do nothing but cover symptoms and kick the can down the road of your ultimate sickly death.

WE CAN CHANGE THIS!

Start with drinking HEALTHY WATER that is devoid of chlorine and fluoride!