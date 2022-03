Groovin' - James F Wright

James F Wright covers the classic Rascals song "Groovin." Featuring arranger and master guitarist Michael Dowdle on acoustic guitar, mandolin, acoustic bass, and percussion.

Vocals produced by David Morse were recorded at Suite 200 Studios in Lebanon, Oregon.

Mixed and mastered by Steven Lerud at Lakeview Recording Co., Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Included in the 2022 Alika Music worldwide CD & digital release of Acoustic Cafe: The Second Set.

