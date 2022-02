Rasta Professor Talks Reparations, the Bl*ck Man's Bible, POT, Socialism, and More! (#156)

On this week's episode of TheFallenState TV, host Jesse Lee Peterson is joined by Los Angeles City College Professor Gabriel Selassie.

Tune in as Jesse and Professor Selassie tackle faith, Rastafarianism, reparations, African-American studies, politics, race relations, and much more!