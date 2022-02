Fresh foreign travel guidelines: 7 day quarantine dropped | Oneindia News

The government today revised guidelines for international arrivals, dropping requirement of 7 day quarantine; EVM issues were flagged in some places as UP voted in its first phase today; Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi urges voters to make a riot-free UP.

This and more news at 2 PM.

