Ep. 27 Are Minorities Having Their Right to Vote Taken Away?! No, Only Idiots Think That.

CNN released an article warning how the Supreme Court may eventually hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

What was this fear fueled by?

The racist Republicans in Alabama who are engaging in, wait for it... gerrymandering.

Of course when Democrats in New York do it that's totally fine.

Either way CNN fails to explain just how minorities are having their right to vote taken away despite record turnout at the voting booths.

The simple answer is is that only fake racism obsessed kale eaters actually think there's an attack on minorities' ability to vote.