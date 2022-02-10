Ep. 26 Antisemitism = Anything the Left Wants it to Be

In the season 3 Premiere we go over the lefts attempt to bankrupt the meaning of the term anti-semitism in order to propagate control over what they call hate speech.

In other words, the left wishes to erase ignore actual racism and hatred in order to control speech that is neither hateful nor racist, but rather just contradictory to their illogical view of the world and mankind.

We dive into the phenomenon that is Whoopi Goldberg expressing her a-historical view of World War 2.

We also go over the Olympics and Joe Biden's attempts to give nuclear capabilities to terrorists through weakness and appeasement.

That's happening today on the Woke is Broke Podcast.

As always stay safe, stay informed and God bless.