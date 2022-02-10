187.5 KGS DEADLIFT 1 REP MAX PR! 2 PRS IN ONE DAY! AND I'M JUST GETTING STARTED! 🤟🏻

Just like yesterday, I was feeling a bit low energy, and not on my A game.

However, once I easily hit that 180 Kgs, I felt 110 percent confident I could hit more, so I decided to go for it.

Very pleased with this, especially since I was feeling pretty tired for most of the session, and especially at the end.

I think I had a bit more in me, and could have at least hit 190 if not more, but I figured I would just bump up the weight by about 3 to five percent, and save some for the future.

Now to take a day of rest, and then on to the Bench Press 🤟🏻