Red velvet cake mix cookies are delicious and easy to make.
Perfect for a Valentine's day or Christmas treat!
To make you will need 1 box red velvet cake mix, 1 stick(1/2c) margarine, and 2 large eggs.
Dump the cake mix into a large mixing bowl.
Add the stick(1/2c) butter.
Mix.
Add 2 eggs.
Combine eggs and cake mix.
Mix well.
Continue mixing until soft dough forms. Note: I found the dough with 2 eggs very sticky and added 2 large spoons of flour.
Maybe use 1 egg instead.
Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheet line with parchment paper.
Bake at 350 for 10-12 mins.
I also initially sprinkled powdered sugar on them after baking to make them prettier.
However, while making my 2nd batch, I decided to roll them in powdered sugar before baking.
I think rolling them in the powdered sugar before baking produced a softer, tastier cookie than suggested by the recipe.
Enjoy!