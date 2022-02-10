Red velvet cake mix cookies

Red velvet cake mix cookies are delicious and easy to make.

Perfect for a Valentine's day or Christmas treat!

To make you will need 1 box red velvet cake mix, 1 stick(1/2c) margarine, and 2 large eggs.

Dump the cake mix into a large mixing bowl.

Add the stick(1/2c) butter.

Mix.

Add 2 eggs.

Combine eggs and cake mix.

Mix well.

Continue mixing until soft dough forms. Note: I found the dough with 2 eggs very sticky and added 2 large spoons of flour.

Maybe use 1 egg instead.

Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheet line with parchment paper.

Bake at 350 for 10-12 mins.

I also initially sprinkled powdered sugar on them after baking to make them prettier.

However, while making my 2nd batch, I decided to roll them in powdered sugar before baking.

I think rolling them in the powdered sugar before baking produced a softer, tastier cookie than suggested by the recipe.

Enjoy!