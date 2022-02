Truss urges Lavrov to take diplomatic path with Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has told her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to abandon "Cold War rhetoric" and follow a diplomatic path to ease the Ukraine crisis.

She said: "There is an alternative route, a diplomatic route that avoids conflict and bloodshed…I am here to urge Russia to take that path." Report by Guzzardib.

